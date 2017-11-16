Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / College ex-president receives nearly $500K settlement (access required)

College ex-president receives nearly $500K settlement (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 16, 2017

The former president of the Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington has received $468,000 from the school and its insurer to settle a lawsuit alleging that he was pushed unwillingly through the exit. “Perhaps for the first time since the board unlawfully forced Dr. Ted Spring’s resignation, they made a smart decision — to resolve the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo