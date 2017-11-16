Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Stand Your Ground – Burden of Proof – Preponderance Standard – Immunity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 16, 2017

State v. Anders (Lawyers Weekly No. 021-001-17, 5 pp.) (R. Kent Harrell, J.) Columbus County Superior Court. 16-CRS-50026; Nov. 9, 2017. Holding: Defendant has the burden of proving immunity under G.S. §§ 14-51.2 and 15-51.3 by a preponderance of the evidence. With evidence of (1) the victim’s past violence, (2) his past threats against defendant, (3) ...

