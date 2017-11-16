Quantcast
Raleigh attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan November 16, 2017

Attorney: Johnny S. Gaskins Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1979 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Nov. 2 Background: Gaskins failed to inform his client that he had settled the client’s personal injury claim and received a settlement proceeds check from the insurer. He then falsely represented to the client that it could take up to two years before the ...

