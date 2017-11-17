Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Habeas Petition – Withheld Evidence – Brady Violation – Materiality – Evidentiary Hearing (access required)

Criminal Practice – Habeas Petition – Withheld Evidence – Brady Violation – Materiality – Evidentiary Hearing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 17, 2017

Juniper v. Zook (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-199-17, 34 pp.) (James Wynn Jr., J.) 13-7; Nov. 16, 2017; USDC at Richmond, Va. (John Gibney Jr., J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the state withheld evidence that called into question not only the time of the victims’ deaths, but also the identity of the perpetrator, the withheld evidence was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo