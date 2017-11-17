Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / DOT pays $960K for dead end on service road (access required)

DOT pays $960K for dead end on service road (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 17, 2017

Lawyers for a property owner in Raleigh dusted off a provision buried in a mid-century statute and leveraged the find to negotiate a $960,000 settlement in an eminent domain action — after the North Carolina Department of Transportation had initially offered $181,500. The Bannister family, which owns a 13-acre business park in Raleigh, faced losing an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo