Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Contribution – Auto Insurance – UIM Carrier (access required)

Civil Practice – Contribution – Auto Insurance – UIM Carrier (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-358-17, 6 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Duplin County Superior Court (Phyllis Gorham, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although G.S. § 20-279.21 allows an underinsured motorist carrier to fully participate in an action by its insured against an underinsured motorist, the “right of contribution exists ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo