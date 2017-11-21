Quantcast
Civil Practice – Corporate – Officer’s Answer – Entry of Default – Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

Ke v. Zhou (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-356-17, 11 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although a corporate officer may make an appearance for a corporation in order to require that any default judgment be entered by a judge and not by the clerk of court, the ...

