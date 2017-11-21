Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – Mootness – Executive Order – Expired Provision (access required)

Civil Practice – Mootness – Executive Order – Expired Provision (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-202-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) (Paul Neimeyer, J., joined by Dennis Shedd & G. Steven Agee, JJ., concurring in part & dissenting in part) 17-1351; Nov. 17, 2017; on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court; 4th Cir. Holding: In an Oct. 10, 2017, order, the U.S. Supreme ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo