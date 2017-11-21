Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Child Custody – Civil Practice – Venue – First Filed (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

Johnston v. Johnston (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-355-17, 13 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Caswell County District Court (Lloyd Michael Gentry, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the defendant-mother filed her custody claim in Wake County before the plaintiff-father filed this custody case in Caswell County, the district court in Caswell County lacked subject matter jurisdiction over ...

