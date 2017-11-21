Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal – Zoning – Civil Practice – Standing – Special Damages (access required)

Municipal – Zoning – Civil Practice – Standing – Special Damages (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 21, 2017

Cherry Community Organization v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-369-17, 19 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) (Robert Hunter Jr., concurring in the result only) (Mark Davis, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Daniel Kuehnert, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s complaint alleged facts that would have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo