Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lawyers’ stories show harassment a problem in law firms (access required)

Lawyers’ stories show harassment a problem in law firms (access required)

By: David Donovan November 22, 2017

  As Rachel reflects back on the various instances during her legal career in which she’s experienced sexual harassment, she notices a theme. There was the law professor who made inappropriate comments to female students. The night, while she was still in law school, that a partner at a big law firm showed up at her ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo