Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Must-have Apple Watch and iPhone apps for lawyers (access required)

Must-have Apple Watch and iPhone apps for lawyers (access required)

By: Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 22, 2017

The iPhone celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year. In 2017, a decade after its release, it’s still the most popular smartphone with lawyers according to the recently released American Bar Association’s 2017 Legal Technology Survey Report. Of the lawyers surveyed, 96% used smartphones for law-related purposes while away from their offi ce. And, the iPhone ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo