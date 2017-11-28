Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Maintaining a Vehicle – Keeping Marijuana – Engine Compartment & Interior (access required)

Criminal Practice – Maintaining a Vehicle – Keeping Marijuana – Engine Compartment & Interior (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 28, 2017

State v. Rousseau (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-077-17, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: The Supreme Court affirms the Court of Appeals’ decision (The Court of Appeals upheld defendant’s conviction for maintaining a vehicle for the keeping of a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo