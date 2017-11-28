Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship – First Impression – Permanency Planning (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 28, 2017

In re H.L. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-354-17, 21 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from McDowell County District Court (Laura Powell, J.) N.C. App. Holding: G.S. § 7B-903, enacted in 2015, allows the trial court to “[a]ppoint a guardian of the person for a juvenile” as a disposition after a neglect and dependency adjudication. Since baby “Hannah” ...

