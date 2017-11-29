Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand – Constitutional – Eugenics Compensation (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Remand – Constitutional – Eugenics Compensation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 29, 2017

In re House (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-348-17, 4 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. On remand from the N.C. Supreme Court. N.C. App. Holding: Our Supreme Court remanded to this court for consideration of the claimant’s constitutional claim, but the claimant has made no cognizable constitutional argument. Accordingly, we reaffirm our earlier decision ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo