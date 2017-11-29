Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Right to Counsel & Right against Self-Incrimination – Affidavit of Indigency – Date of Birth – Statutory Rape

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 29, 2017

State v. Diaz (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-362-17, 17 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) (John Arrowood, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from Pitt County Superior Court (Jeffery Foster, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In order to assert his right to counsel, defendant was required to make a sworn statement asserting his date of birth ...

