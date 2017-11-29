Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Evidence – Gang-Related Shooting – Motion in limine – Trial Strategy (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 29, 2017

State v. Harris (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-364-17, 16 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Lenoir County Superior Court (Charles Henry, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant’s motion in limine requested that the trial court either bar any reference to the word “gang”, or in the alternative, if witnesses were permitted to testify about gangs, make the term ...

