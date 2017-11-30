Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 30, 2017

State v. Peace (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-367-17, 8 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Granville County Superior Court (Henry Hight Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: During closing arguments, the prosecutor merely summarized the evidence, argued that the state had proven what was required by law, and summarized the impact of defendant’s failure to submit to ...

