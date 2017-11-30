Quantcast
DOT again ordered to pay up for Map Act debts (access required)

DOT again ordered to pay up for Map Act debts (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 30, 2017

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation has lost yet another appeal in the Map Act litigation, which has dragged on for two decades and is costing taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees.   In delivering the latest defeat, the Court of Appeals criticized the DOT for arguing that decisions depriving the state of its right ...

