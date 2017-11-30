‘Unsung Heroes’ for 2017 named

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce the Class of 2017 of “Unsung Legal Heroes.”

This new recognition program honors staffers at law firms across the Tar Heel State for their dedication to duty. A supplement with complete information on the Unsung Heroes will be published on Dec. 18. Honorees will receive a special award at their respective offices.

There are eight categories of employees being honored. They are, with the members of the Class of 2017:

FIRM ADMINSTRATOR

* Andy Armstrong, The McIntosh Law Firm

* Jennifer G. Haignere, Oxendine, Barnes & Associates

* Todd Hayes, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

* Jennifer Healy, Smith, Moore Leatherwood

* Jody Henderson, The Boyles Law Firm, PLLC

* Alicia Lewis, Anderson Jones, PLLC

* Shannon McIntosh, The McIntosh Law Firm

* Chamblee Simonsen, Simonsen Law Firm

* Doug Walker, Smith Moore Leatherwood

HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESIONAL

* Brandi Moon, Smith Moore Leatherwood

IT/OPERATIONS

* Omar Manthony, Parker, Poe, Adams & Bernstein

* Sean Nelson, Parker, Poe, Adams & Bernstein

* Teresa Plunkett, Brooks Pierce

* Chico Williams, Parker, Poe, Adams & Bernstein

LEGAL MARKETING PROFESSIONAL

* Lori Corlis, Young Moore and Henderson, PA

* Brandi Hobbs, Poyner Spruill LLP

* Laura Hudson, Ward and Smith PA

* Josh Kalish, The Noble Law Firm

LEGAL SECRETARY

* Cheryl Baldwin, Cranfill, Sumner & Hartzog LLP

* Debbie Harvell, ABB Inc.

* Melinda Hyde, Didge & Altamura LLP

* Karen Melzer, Cranfill, Sumner L& Hartzog LLP

* Amanda Norris, MacRae, Perry, MacRae & Whitley LLP

* Antoinette Tardy, Poyner Spruill LLP

PARALEGAL

* Katherine Ah Hoy, The McIntosh Law Firm

* David Gomez, Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

* Abney Hudnall, Cranfill, Sumner & Hartzog

* Patti Lane, The McIntosh Law Firm

* Kimberley Miller, Ledbetter & Titsworth PA

* Karin Norman, Poyner Spruill LLP

* Elizabeth Wilson, Knox, Brotherton, Knox & Godfrey

RECEPTIONIST

* Darlene Ansley, Black, Slaughter & Black PA

* Teresa Beck, Parker, Poe, Adams & Bernstein

* Fenisha Williams, Yates, McLamb & Weyher LLP

Congratulations to all our honorees, and many thanks for the numerous nominations we received!

