Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wintson-Salem attorney suspended (access required)

Wintson-Salem attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan November 30, 2017

Attorney: Cowles Liipfert Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 1964 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Nov. 16. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Liipfert complies with certain conditions. Background: During the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, Liipfert failed to timely file his state individual income tax returns as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo