By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 4, 2017

Medlin v. Medlin (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-178-17, 19 pp.) (Appealed from Scotland County District Court (Amanda Wilson, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Tax records are generally not competent to prove the market value of real property; nonetheless, the trial court could rely on the tax value of a 10-acre tract where the defendant-husband failed to object ...

