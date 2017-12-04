Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Work Hours & Child Care (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Work Hours & Child Care (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 4, 2017

Pressley v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-180-17, 10 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Rowan County District Court (Charlie Brown, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: It was reasonable for the trial court to award the Rowan County-resident mother primary physical and legal custody and the Mecklenburg County-resident father visitation because the mother, according to the trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo