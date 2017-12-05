Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Landlord-Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Renewal – Price Term – Declaratory Judgment Action – Estoppel & Unfair Trade Practices Claims (access required)

Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Renewal – Price Term – Declaratory Judgment Action – Estoppel & Unfair Trade Practices Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 5, 2017

Chapel H.O.M. Associates, LLC v. RME Management, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-370-17, 15 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J., concurring) Appealed from Orange County Superior Court (R. Allen Baddour Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: The plaintiff-lessee and sublessee sought to renew their lease, but the parties could not agree on the new rental ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo