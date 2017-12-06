Quantcast
Civil Practice – Appeals – Jurisdiction – Written Orders – Signed But Not Entered – Contempt (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 6, 2017

McKinney v. Duncan (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-376-17, 7 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Davidson County District Court (Mary Paul, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although the contempt orders from which defendant attempts to appeal were signed by the trial judge, the orders do not bear a file stamp or other indication that they were ever filed ...

