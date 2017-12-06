Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Assault on an Officer – Bite Marks – Trespasser – Constitutional – Fourth Amendment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 6, 2017

State v. Burwell (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-378-17, 24 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Johnston County Superior Court (Walter Godwin Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the state presented evidence that (1) defendant hit and bit a law enforcement officer multiple times; (2) defendant’s bites caused the officer extreme pain, skin removal, permanent scarring, and hospitalization; ...

