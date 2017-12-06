Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Allegations – Bare Statutory Recitations (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Allegations – Bare Statutory Recitations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 6, 2017

In re J.S.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-374-17, 8 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County District Court (William Hamby Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the motion to terminate respondent’s parental rights merely recited the statutory grounds for termination without alleging any specific facts, the motion failed to comply with G.S. § 7B-1104(g). We reverse ...

