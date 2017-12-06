Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation – Claim Filing – Employer – Insurer – Statute of Limitations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 6, 2017

Hawkins v. Wilkes Regional Medical Center (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-373-17, 11 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Holding: Although plaintiff alleged that her 2012 back injury was causally related to her 2007 back injury – an allegation the Industrial Commission ultimately rejected – both injuries were compensable, and plaintiff timely notified ...

