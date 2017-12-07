Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Alabama attorney censured (access required)

Alabama attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan December 7, 2017

Attorney: Kahleil R. Barlowe Location: Huntsville, Alabama Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Censured as an imposition of reciprocal discipline on Nov. 20. Background: The Supreme Court of Tennessee censured Barlowe in October 2016. Barlowe had been administratively suspended in that state in May 2016 for failing to pay his annual fees and comply with IOLTA reporting requirements. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo