Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspension stayed (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan December 7, 2017

Attorney: Jeffrey D. Smith Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1982 Disciplinary action: A stay of Smith’s two-year suspension from the practice of law was extended for an additional three years on Nov. 30 Background: Smith was suspended from the practice of law for two years on Sept. 18, 2015, and the suspension was stayed for three years so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo