By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 8, 2017

Wilcox v. Brown (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-213-17, 14 pp.) (William Traxler Jr., J.) 16-7596; Dec. 5, 2017; USDC at Asheville, N.C. (Frank Whitney, C.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Where the plaintiff-prisoner alleges that defendants discontinued Rastafarian services because the prison was without a chaplain, but that when the prison hired a chaplain, defendants refused to allow Rastafarian services to resume, ...

