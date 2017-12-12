Quantcast
Civil Practice – Default Judgment – Rule 60 Motion – Liquidated Damages – No Mention in Complaint (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 12, 2017

Aoun & Cole, Inc. v. Fitzpatrick (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-181-17, 19 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) (Lucy Inman, J., concurring) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The trial court properly granted the defendant-subcontractor relief from a default judgment; the default judgment was irregular in that it awarded liquidated damages to ...

