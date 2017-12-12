Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Visitation Denial – Child’s Welfare (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Visitation Denial – Child’s Welfare (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 12, 2017

Baxley v. Baxley (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-182-17, 6 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Moore County District Court (James Hill Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The plaintiff-father prevented the parties’ child from seeing the defendant-mother for long periods of time; issued multiple private arrest warrants against the mother to prevent her from exercising her court-ordered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo