Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Waste Industries settles class actions for nearly $4.9M (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 12, 2017

  Raleigh-based Waste Industries LLC was sneakily collecting more than garbage and recycling, according to a pair of class action lawsuits in North Carolina and Georgia that have been settled for nearly $4.9 million. The complaints alleged that Waste Industries duped its customers by charging sham fuel and environmental fees between March 2011 and September 2017. ...

