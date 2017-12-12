Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Workers’ Compensation – Third-Party Settlement – Employer’s Lien – No Timing Requirement – Notice (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Third-Party Settlement – Employer’s Lien – No Timing Requirement – Notice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 12, 2017

Easter-Rozzelle v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-078-17, 27 pp.) (Robin Hudson, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: An employee who (1) had been injured at work, (2) was on his way to see his approved treating physician, (3) was injured again ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo