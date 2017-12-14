ABOTA honors three judges, Lewis to lead group in 2018

The Western North Carolina Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates recently honored three judges with Lifetime Achievement awards for their contributions to the administration of justice.

Judges Wanda Bryant, Richard Doughton and Catherine Eagles all were honored at an event held in Winston-Salem last month.

The ABOTA chapter also elected its officers for 2018. Mike Lewis will be president; Cliff Britt was selected as vice-president; Richard Vanore was tapped as secretary-treasurer; and Brett Dressler will be membership chair.

ABOTA is a national organization dedicated to the preservation of the right to trial by jury, the independence of the judiciary, and the promotion of civility and professionalism.

It is comprised of some 7,500 lawyers, equally divided between plaintiff and defense, who have extensive civil trial experience and demonstrate the highest standards of integrity, civility and professionalism.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

