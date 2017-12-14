Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Administrative – Black Lung Benefits – ‘Operator’ – Definition Change – Subsequent Rehire (access required)

Administrative – Black Lung Benefits – ‘Operator’ – Definition Change – Subsequent Rehire (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 14, 2017

Frontier-Kemper Constructors, Inc. v. Director, Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-217-17, 14 pp.) (Albert Diaz, J.) 16-1849; amended Dec. 12, 2017. On petition for review from the Benefits Review Board; 4th Cir. Holding: When the claimant first worked for petitioner’s predecessor, the predecessor did not fall within the Federal Mine Safety and Health ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo