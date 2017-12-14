Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Ambiguity – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Unfair Trade Practices – Business Separation (access required)

Contract – Ambiguity – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Unfair Trade Practices – Business Separation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 14, 2017

JS Real Estate Investments LLC v. Gee Real Estate, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-105-17, 18 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 102 Holding: In the contract that separated most of their joint businesses, the parties agreed to continue their management of two VA facilities, but the contract also eliminated the entity that facilitated such management. This ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo