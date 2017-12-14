Quantcast
DOT withdraws Map Act appeals after latest setback (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 14, 2017

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has withdrawn its interlocutory appeals in the Map Act litigation in the wake of its fourth consecutive loss at a state appellate court. “We believe that they have taken the Court of Appeals opinion to heart and will get on to paying just compensation to the plaintiffs,” said Matthew Bryant ...

