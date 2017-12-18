Quantcast
Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Officers' Companies – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duties – Money Damages



By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 18, 2017

Global Textile Alliance, Inc. v. TDI Worldwide, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-108-17, 28 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 106 Holding: Although the plaintiff-fabric company may be able to show that its officers breached their fiduciary duty to plaintiff when they formed companies to perform “cut-and-sew” operations and to manage supply chain logistics for plaintiff’s customers, ...

