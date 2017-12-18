Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Conversion – Computer Code & Trade Dress – No Deprivation (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Conversion – Computer Code & Trade Dress – No Deprivation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 18, 2017

SQL Sentry, LLC v. ApexSQL, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-107-17, 7 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 105 Holding: Although plaintiff alleges that defendant copied plaintiff’s computer code and trade dress, plaintiff has not alleged that defendant deprived plaintiff of the code or trade dress; consequently, plaintiff has not stated a claim for conversion. The court grants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo