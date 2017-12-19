Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Aiding Unauthorized Practice of Law – Frivolous Suits (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Suspension – Aiding Unauthorized Practice of Law – Frivolous Suits (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 19, 2017

North Carolina State Bar v. Livingston (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-398-17, 39 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from the Disciplinary Hearing Commission. N.C. App. Holding: The defendant-attorney’s six-week delay in terminating his relationship with a debt-relief assistance organization, once defendant realized that the organization was engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, assisted such unauthorized practice of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo