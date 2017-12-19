Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Public Records Act – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Mediation Requirement (access required)

Civil Rights – Public Records Act – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Mediation Requirement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 19, 2017

Tillett v. Town of Kill Devil Hills (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-399-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Dare County Superior Court (Jeffery Foster, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In order to confer jurisdiction upon the trial court in a Public Records Act suit, the plaintiff must initiate mediation within 30 days of the filing of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo