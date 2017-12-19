Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Everything you think you know about Millennials is wrong (access required)

Everything you think you know about Millennials is wrong (access required)

By: David Donovan December 19, 2017

  I really don’t know why an article about modular furniture finally pushed me over the edge, but that’s where I find myself, and so I’m here today to tell you that almost everything you’ve ever read about “Millennials” is wrong. In this story I read, the author blithely asserted, with no evidence, that Millennials want to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo