Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Fired firefighter settles suit against Kernersville for $164K (access required)

Fired firefighter settles suit against Kernersville for $164K (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz December 19, 2017

A Kernersville fire captain who was fired after speaking out about problems he perceived within the department has negotiated a $164,000 settlement from the town. Kevin Bray entered into a settlement agreement with the town during mediation in November, bringing an end to a federal suit that was set to go to a jury trial in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo