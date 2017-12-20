Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Probation Violations – Successive Hearings & Dispositions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Probation Violations – Successive Hearings & Dispositions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 20, 2017

In re R.S.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-384-17, 5 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Hoke County District Court (Regina Joe, J.) N.C. App. Holding: A juvenile court counselor reported that respondent had violated the terms of his probation by staying out all night on July 7 and 17, 2016. Respondent admitted to these violations at a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo