Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Zoning – Grandfathered Plan – Expiration – Sewer Extension (access required)

Zoning – Grandfathered Plan – Expiration – Sewer Extension (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 20, 2017

Walton North Carolina, LLC v. City of Concord (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-400-17, 15 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (Kevin Bridges, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although plaintiffs expended $200,000 in pursuit of developing a 275-acre tract in Concord, since they would have had to spend that money regardless of the density of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo