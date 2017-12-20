Quantcast
Zoning – Special Use Permit – Burden of Production – Gravel Quarry (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 20, 2017

Little River, LLC v. Lee County (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-386-17, 21 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Lee County Superior Court (John Smith, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Petitioner’s production of evidence ticked all the boxes required for a special use permit for a gravel quarry – a permitted use in the relevant zoning district – and ...

