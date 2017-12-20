Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Zoning – Use Permit – Solar Farm – Former Golf Course (access required)

Zoning – Use Permit – Solar Farm – Former Golf Course (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 20, 2017

Ecoplexus, Inc. v. County of Currituck (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-383-17, 19 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Currituck County Superior Court (Jerry Tillett, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Generalized fears and the drainage problems of a golf course that used to operate on petitioners’ land were insufficient to overcome petitioners’ showing that they met the requirements for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo