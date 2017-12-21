Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – HGN Test – Rule 702

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor December 21, 2017

State v. Barker (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-392-17, 13 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) (Richard Dietz, J., concurring) Appealed from Brunswick County Superior Court (Ola Lewis, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Because N.C. R. Evid. 702 establishes that horizontal gaze nystagmus tests are sufficiently reliable to be admitted as evidence in our courts, the trial court did not abuse ...

